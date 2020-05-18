First Washington corrections officer dies of COVID-19

According to the Department of Corrections, the first Washington State Corrections Officer has died of COVID-19.
Correctional Officer Berisford Morse was 65.
Officer Morse worked in the Minimum Security Unit in the Monroe Correctional Complex in Monroe, Washington.
Officer Morse last worked at the facility on April 24 when he reported symptoms to his supervisor.
“It is a tragedy to lose a member of our public safety community and correctional family,” said Stephen Sinclair, Secretary of Corrections. “It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Correctional Officer Berisford Morse due to COVID-19. Our hearts go out to Officer Morse’s grieving family and the sacrifice they have made.”
