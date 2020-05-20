OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee's office has outlined the criteria for certain fitness and training activities to resume under Phase 2 of reopening in Washington state.
Under the memorandum, which is effective as of Tuesday, May 19, "fitness and training actives" include staffed, indoor facilities that provide:
- Instructions for personal fitness training that requires access to specialized equipment, including, but not limited to gymnastics, weight and resistance training, martial arts, yoga and similar instructor-led fitness services.
Under Phase 2, fitness activities must be limited to groups of five trainees or less, plus a single educator.
Fitness and training activities may resume under these guidelines if:
- They can meet and maintain all requirements, including providing materials, schedules and equipment needed to comply
- They conduct only those activities that are allowed under their county's phase status
General questions about how to comply with safety practices can be submitted to the state's Business Response Center HERE. Violations can be submitted HERE.
