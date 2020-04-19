SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - There have been another five COVID-19 cases reported by the Spokane Regional Health District, bringing the total to 307 cases in Spokane County
The number of deaths remains at 17. The SRHD hasn't reported a coronavirus-related death since April 14.
The SRHD says the majority of the confirmed cases they have seen in Spokane County have recovered and have been released from isolation, and some have been hospitalized.
In total, there have been 57 coronavirus-related hospitalizations with 14 people who are currently hospitalized.
"Not everyone who is infected with COVID-19 have symptoms or are tested," the SRHD says. "Most individuals who are infected have few or mild symptoms. Statistically only about 20% are sick enough to seek health care, are tested or are hospitalized."
SRHD is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of coronavirus through personal preparedness measures and social distancing.
More information and recommendations can be found on the SRHD website HERE.
