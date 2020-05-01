SPOKANE, Wash. - The Mann-Grandstaff VA Medical Center continues to receive and care for COVID-19 patients from the Spokane Veterans home, with five more patients expected to be transferred Friday.
So far, more than 30 veterans and spouses have been transferred to the medical center from the state-run long-term care facility in downtown Spokane. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, patients are being cared for in a separate, isolated unit.
"For the most part, these patients from the State Veterans Home are asymptomatic to mildly symptomatic from the coronavirus and stable, but also elderly and often chronically ill, or already receiving end-of-life care from other health conditions," Medical Director Dr. Robert Fischer said.
Less than a week after taking in the first group of patients from the State Veterans Home, the medical center has had one patient pass away and another transferred to a higher level of COVID-19 care at Sacred Heart.
The Department of Veterans Affairs began transferring veterans on April 24, following positive coronavirus test results in nearly half of the residents at the Spokane Veterans Home and several of the staff members.
