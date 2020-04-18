SPOKANE, Wash. - The total number of COVID-19 cases in Spokane County has increased by five on Saturday, bringing the total to more than 300.
According to the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), there are now 302 cases of coronavirus in the county. However, the number of deaths remains at 17, a total that hasn't changed since earlier this week.
In total, there have been 57 coronavirus-related hospitalizations with 15 people who are currently hospitalized, according to SRHD.
SRHD is continuing to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of coronavirus through personal preparedness measures and social distancing.
More information and recommendations can be found on the SRHD website HERE.
