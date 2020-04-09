SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The United States Department of Veterans Affairs is reporting five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in veterans residing in both inpatient and outpatient care in Spokane County.
In a report provided by the department on Thursday, April 9, the VA said one case has been diagnosed in a veteran residing in an inpatient care center. Four cases have been diagnosed in outpatient veterans.
So far, the VA has identified 3,504 positive cases in veterans across the county and has administered more than 30,000 tests.
According to the report, 174 veterans have died from the novel coronavirus or novel coronavirus-related complications.
