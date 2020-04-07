SPOKANE, Wash. - There are more than 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in veterans across the state, five of which come from Spokane.
According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there are 3,038 positive cases of coronavirus among veterans as of Tuesday, April 7.
In Spokane, there are two veteran cases who are reportedly being treated inpatient and another three who are being treated outpatient. In total, Spokane is currently reporting nearly 230 positive cases of coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there were also 144 coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide among veterans, which is up 19 from Monday.
The VA is urging veterans with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath to immediately contact their local VA facility.
Additional recommendations can be found on the VA's website HERE.
