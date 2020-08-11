An Alaska flight from Spokane to Portland was deplaned Tuesday after a passenger refused to wear a mask.
Alaska told KHQ that one person refused to wear a mask and was given several warnings.
Alaska employees gave the passenger a "yellow card" which is the final warning before not being permitted to travel.
After the passenger continued to refuse, all passengers were taken off the plane and re-boarded.
Alaska said the mask refusing passenger will not be allowed to fly with them in the future.
Alaska told KHQ this is all in part to make sure people are following the best safety guidelines from the CDC.
For customer protection, Alaska is also blocking middle seats and enhancing cleanings between flights.
Alaska planes also have special air filtration systems that get clean air on-board every three minutes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.