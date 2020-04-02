SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Thursday morning, Five Star Real Estate has partnered with Second Harvest for a food drive and grocery giveaway. Second Harvest says there's been a 30-50% increase in visits for food assistance over the past two weeks.
To help keep up with the demand, Cindy Carrigan, owner of Five Star Real Estate, will be collecting food from the community along with other volunteers starting at 7:30 until 10 a.m. this morning. To make it safe and easy on you, it's going to be a drive-thru system to keep social distancing.
The 100 bags for the grocery giveaway is starting at 10 am. Carrigan says it will be a "first come, first serve" basis.
Five Star Real Estate is located at 12121 E Broadway Ave.
