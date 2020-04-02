UPDATE ON APRIL 2, 2020 AT 7:49 P.M.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Okanogan County Public Health is reporting a county-wide total to four positive COVID-19 cases.
In an update from the Okanogan County Emergency Management, 230 samples have been sent for testing at the state public health lab. 159 of those tests have come back negative, and 40 tests are still pending.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
UPDATE ON MARCH 27, 2020 AT 6 P.M.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Okanogan County Public Health is now reporting two new confirmed COVID-19 cases for a total of three in the county.
OCPH says the three cases are from two different communities in Okanogan County.
"These results lend support to our belief that COVID-19 is present throughout Okanogan County and all residents should remain vigilant about staying home and social distancing," OCPH said in an update.
In Okanogan County, there have been three confirmed cases, 92 negatives test results and 48 more test results pending as of March 27.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - The first positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Okanogan County.
According to Okanogan County Public Health, the person is self-isolating at home and poses no threat to the community.
A total of 125 people have been tested with 78 negative results. The county is waiting on 46 more results.
