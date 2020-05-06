SPOKANE, Wash. - Davenport Hotels has announced that four of its properties will be reopening after being closed for weeks due to COVID-19.
According to a release from the company, the Historic Davenport, Davenport Tower, Davenport Lusso and the Centennial Hotel are scheduled to reopen on Thursday, June 11. The Davenport Grand has remained open during the pandemic.
The Davenport Spa & Salon, the Davenport Home, the Roof Garden Terrace Bar, the Grand Terrace Bar and the hotel fitness centers and pools will also be included in the reopening. The remainder of Davenport restaurants and lounges will reopen at a later date and follow limited occupancy restrictions.
Davenport Spa & Salon will begin accepting appointment bookings on Monday, June 1, with first appointments starting on June 11.
The company said its team is continuing to monitor the coronavirus situation and put precautions in place. Guests and associates can expect the following changes upon their return in June:
Guest Considerations:
· Social distancing will be observed as guests check-in and out of our hotels, order from our restaurants and use our facilities.
· Masks will be required for a period as part of the State of Washington’s published Reopening Plan. Masks will be available at the front desk for guests who travel without their own.
· Hand sanitizer stations have been placed at all hotel entrances, front desks, elevator lobbies, public restrooms, business centers, fitness centers, pools and other areas of gathering.
· All hotels will use Ecolab cleaning and sanitation products that meet the standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) throughout all areas of the hotel properties.
· Use of Electrostatic Sanitation Sprayers have been implemented for public shared-use spaces (i.e. fitness centers, business centers, pools, etc.).
· Davenport Hotels will follow their documented protocol in handling any case of an in-house guest reporting symptoms or a positive test result of the COVID-19 virus, or any other pandemic contagion.
· Guests will be encouraged to enter through any automated doors where available, limiting the touch of handles.
· Hotels will be placing informational signage around the public areas to educate guests on all unique practices and expectations.
· Valet service has been suspended. When greeting guests upon arrival, associates are not to touch the handles of our guest vehicles. Rather, Davenport associates will provide guests a warm greeting and direction on how to self-park their vehicles and enter the hotel.
· Signs will be placed at elevator landings (lobby level) instructing guests to use one elevator per party at a time (single use); and housekeeping will sanitize the elevator buttons at established intervals.
· In an effort to increase social distancing, front desk associates will encourage guests to follow Marriott’s ‘Make a Green Choice’ Program while at the hotel, which limits interaction and potential contamination. Davenport Hotels will continue to issue 500 BonVoy points as an incentive to reward guests who choose to go green as well.
· Hotels will seek to allow 2-3 days between guests assigned to a given room, when available.
· Bell service will be limited. In the event any associate is assisting a guest, they are to practice social distancing and ask permission to come closer and assist. Associates are not to travel to the guest’s room at the same time as the guest and must wear gloves. Associates are not to enter the guest’s room for a period and must drop off bags at the door. It is important that this is discussed with the guests, as it is for their safety and should not be viewed as a lack of assistance. Bell carts are to be sanitized after each delivery.
· Davenport pens and other shared items will be removed from all guest rooms and public areas. Guests will be encouraged to use their own, or if using Davenport pens (i.e. a server’s in the restaurant), associates will sanitize pens after each guest’s use.
· All guest room items (i.e. remote controls, telephones, etc.) will be sanitized in the daily housekeeping cleaning service.
· When dining in Davenport restaurants, as required by the State of Washington for a defined period, guests will be required to wear masks. Per the state’s rule, they can only remove masks once seated. Additionally, guests will be seated at least 6 feet apart from other diners, amongst a handful of other new requirements issued by the State.
· Davenport Hotels will discontinue self-serve buffets in the restaurants and banquet rooms.
· Davenport Hotels will discontinue adding open water pitchers to banquet tables. Guests will be able to select bottled water or dispensed water, both of which are fully covered.
· Food service in the banquet and meeting rooms may look a bit different as they have established new standards of service (i.e. individually wrapped items, single use containers where applicable, etc.).
· Food preparation standards set by the Spokane Regional Health District will be followed, to include use of masks and gloves for all kitchen staff.
· Hand sanitation will be added to all banquet table sets (i.e. coffee breaks).
· Room Service (in room delivery) has been eliminated, indefinitely.
· Guests may obtain food and beverage through each restaurant To-Go. All To-Go orders will be in disposable or single use containers. New procedures for the To-Go program will be issued.
Employee Considerations:
· Fever Detection Systems have been ordered and will be implemented at the Hotels to monitor all associates entering work daily. Any member of the Davenport team who registers a fever will be asked to stay home for their safety and until their health is confirmed not to be a threat to others. As recommended by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), anyone entering with a fever of 100 degrees or higher shall be given a second screening, and sent home if a high temperature has been confirmed. Due to HIPAA compliance, Davenport Hotels will not maintain logs of anyone’s temperature reading.
· Davenport Hotels has implemented the use of Electrostatic Sanitation Sprayers in large shared spaces occupied by their guests and associates; this will include break rooms, locker rooms, etc.
· Masks and gloves will be required for all associates for a defined period in an effort to fully comply with orders of the State of Washington.
· Virtual internal meetings will continue, as needed. Davenport Hotels will look for new ways to communicate that do not require large groups gatherings until it is safe to do so.
· All workstations are to be sanitized several times daily and at the end of each shift. It is important this include telephones, keyboards, desk tops and any shared surfaces.
· All tools and shared supplies (mops, vacuums, hammers, wrenches, spray bottles, etc.) are to be sanitized at the end of each shift, prior to another associate’s use.
· Food service (provided buffets) in the associate break rooms have been suspended.
