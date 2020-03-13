Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... .A STRONG LATE WINTER STORM WILL BRING SNOW, BITING NORTH WINDS, RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES, AND LOCALIZED AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW TO CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON. WINDS WILL INCREASE SHARPLY THIS EVENING AND BLOW HARD THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY WILL FEEL MORE LIKE A JANUARY DAY WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR RECORD LOW TEMPERATURES SUNDAY MORNING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. 4 TO 8 INCHES POSSIBLE WEST OF SPOKANE ALONG HIGHWAY 2. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. LOCALIZED GUSTS 50 TO 55 MPH ACROSS THE EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...THROUGH 11 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES COMBINED WITH FALLING SNOW WILL LIKELY PRODUCE SNOWY OR ICY ROADS. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY MAKING FOR TREACHEROUS TRAVEL THROUGH SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. LOCALIZED GUSTS 50 TO 55 MPH, ESPECIALLY WEST OF SPOKANE IN THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY MAKING FOR TREACHEROUS TRAVEL THROUGH SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&