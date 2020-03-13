HELENA, Mont. - Four Montana residents in four different counties across the treasure state have tested positive for COVID-19.
Montana Gov. Steve Bullock released a statement on the positive cases, confirming their locations in Gallatin County, Yellowstone County, Silver Bow County and Lewis and Clark County.
“We’ve been monitoring this rapidly evolving situation and vigorously preparing for COVID-19 to reach Montana, making today’s news unsurprising,” Governor Bullock said. “As our public health officials work relentlessly to prevent further spread, I urge all Montanans to continue efforts to plan and follow public health recommendations to take the proper precautions.”
According to a release by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, one patient who tested positive for the virus is in their 40s, while the three others are in their 50s.
All four of the test results returned from the Department of Public Health lab after they were confirmed Friday night. The tests are believed to be presumptive positive and will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for verification.
Public health officials are now working to contact any individuals that may have had contract with the confirmed cases. They will be monitored for 14 days to make sure they are not infected with COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.