SPOKANE, Wash. - Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Spokane County, while the number of deaths remains at 14.
Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz reported the numbers in his daily press conference Friday, April 10.
According to Lutz, there have been 47 total hospitalizations and 20 of those cases are still hospitalized.
Lutz also took the opportunity to address the upcoming Easter holiday and urge people to celebrate with their immediate family only. He also reminded people to continue to remember social distancing while out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.