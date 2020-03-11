SPOKANE, Wash. - Four Whitworth University community members are being tested and monitored for COVID-19 Wednesday night, according the university's website.
The Spokane Regional Health District has been notified, and the community members are in self-isolation and "have been told to limit their contact with others until the test results are finalized."
There are no confirmed cases in Spokane County and no word on when the test results for the community members will return.
