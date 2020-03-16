SPOKANE, Wash. - Whitworth University says the four community members who were under observation for the coronavirus have each tested negative.
"We can confirm that the four Whitworth community members who were being tested for COVID-19 have all had their test results reported. All four tests were NEGATIVE," Whitworth said in an update.
The community members had been in self-isolation and had been told to limit contact with others until the test results were finalized.
"We will continue to work with our regional health authorities by following reporting guidelines," Whitworth added.
There are currently three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spokane County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.