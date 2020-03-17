SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health is reporting a fourth case in Spokane County.
The fourth case is the airman from Fairchild Air Force base. According to Fairchild, he is at home off the base and is doing well.
According to DOH, on Tuesday, there are 1,012 cases across the state of Washington with 52 deaths.
The new numbers have increased by over 100 in 24 hours with four new deaths.
This chart tracks the daily updates from the WA Department of Health:
