Update: Coeur d'Alene leaders have decided to cancel the 4th of July fireworks show, but still plan to hold other festivities.
The CdA Chamber of Commerce and executive board members made the decision in a meeting Thursday morning.
The 4th of July parade and other festivities are still planned to go on as normal, with social distancing impacting the parade route. Attendees will also be encouraged to wear masks or face coverings.
Chamber of Commerce President Derrell Hartwick says this decision was in the best interest of the community's safety and the businesses.
He added that the parade and the festivities in the park is what's going to help they community the most because they are held during business hours, while the fireworks show is normally held at 10 p.m.
Previous coverage:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The 4th of July is headed our way soon and Coeur d'Alene leaders are considering whether or not it's safe to hold Independence Day events.
The 4th of July in Coeur d'Alene brings visitors from across the country, and it's one of the biggest days of the year for businesses.
But will these events still happen? Will some of them be canceled? Or all of them? This is something that the Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce is deciding on Thursday.
"Having the parade and fireworks, or just having just the fireworks, it's all on the table right now," said Derrell Hartwick, President and Chief of the Coeur d'Alene Chamber of Commerce.
Hartwick said he and his executive board have been meeting with the Panhandle Heath District, Coeur d'Alene Police Department and the Coeur d'Alene Fire Department to see if the events can be held safely.
"Safety first, number one, and number two, we want to be a chamber of commerce and promote business in the area," said Hartwick.
But having lots of people in a relatively small area in the midst of a global pandemic, could be inviting trouble.
Hartwick said that creating safety guidelines and making sure people follow them, are two very separate issues.
"It's just making sure that any visitors that we have also understand that please be safe like you would in your home and in your town when you are visiting here," said Hartwick.
When making the decision, they are considering lots of things businesses input, local officials, and the governors phase reopening plan.
"As of right now, technically, July 4th is out of Phase 4, so that is weighing in, but that could change at any moment," Hartwick said.
Hartwick said they are not taking this decision lightly.
