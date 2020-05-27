A Franklin County child under the age of 10 is in the hospital after contracting COVID-19.
According to the Benton-Franklin Health District, the child is being treated for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) which is associated with COVID-19.
The Benton-Franklin Health District said this is the third COVID-19 case in Washington that lead to a child being diagnosed with MIS-C and the first of its kind in Benton and Franklin counties.
The Benton-Franklin Health District said symptoms for MIS-C caused by COVID-19 include:
- Under the age of 21, with a fever, laboratory evidence of inflammation, and severe illness involving more than two organs that requires hospitalization; AND
- No other plausible diagnoses; AND
- Positive COVID-19 test, or exposure to a confirmed case, within the four weeks prior to the onset of symptoms
“Parents who are concerned about possible COVID-19 in their children should contact their medical provider,” said Dr. Amy Person, Health Officer for Benton and Franklin Counties. “It’s important to identify this syndrome early because treatments are available for the serious complications. While most children appear to have mild or asymptomatic infections, rare complications like MIS-C can occur.”
