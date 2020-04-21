Franklin County commissioners vote to reopen businesses before stay home order is lifted

Franklin County businesses can reopen their doors after a unanimous vote by the county commissioners that defies Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
County Commissioner, Clint Didier, posted on Facebook he motioned for the vote on Tuesday.
In a photo Didier posted, he wrote that the "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order is now deemed unconstitutional and they support the reopening of all businesses that want to work.
As of Tuesday, the Benton-Franklin Health District is reporting 220 positive cases of COVID-19 with three deaths in Franklin County.
