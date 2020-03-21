Fred Meyer and QFC are partnering to offer special shopping hours for seniors and other customers who are defined by the CDC as high-risk for COVID-19.
Starting on Monday, March 23, both companies will reserve the hour from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. for respective customers on specific days. All stores will reserve those hours each Monday - Thursday until further notice. On those days shopping for all other customers will begin at 8:00 a.m.
"The two companies have aligned to provide safer access to customers who are most vulnerable during this unprecedented time," the companies wrote in a press release. "We request that customers respect these hours for the health of our community."
The companies are also asking for customers' patience and that they be kind to one another.
