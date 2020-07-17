Add Fred Meyer to a list of retailers you are required to wear a mask in.
Fred Meyer and Kroger will implement a policy July 22 requiring all customers to wear masks or face coverings while shopping in their stores. Fred Meyer associates have already been wearing masks and will continue to do so.
"As an employer, grocery provider and community partner, we have a responsibility to help keep our associates, customers and communities safe," Kroger said in a statement. "We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country."
Fred Meyer and Kroger acknowledge some customers may not be able to wear a mask due to medical reasons (small children are exempt). Those customers are encouraged to use an alternative option like a face shield or facial covering. If unable to wear either of those, the company requests they use e-commerce services like pickup or delivery.
In support of all household during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery pickup service remains free (normally $4.95 fee).
"We thank our associates and customers for partnering with us to slow down the spread of COVID-19," Kroger wrote.
