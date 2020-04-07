PORTLAND, Ore. - Starting Tuesday, Fred Meyer will be limiting customer capacity in its stores to protect the health and safety of employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning April 7, Fred Meyer stores will limit the number of customers to 50 percent of the international building code's calculated capacity, allowing for proper physical distancing in each store.
“Fred Meyer’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Dave Richard, Fred Meyer’s vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”
The standard building capacity for a grocery store is one person per 60 square feet, but under Fred Meyer's new policy it will be one person per 120 square feet.
Fred Meyer will monitor the number of customers per square foot in its stores using its QueVision technology, which provides a count of the customers entering and exiting stores.
“By leveraging QueVision, our technology system that uses infrared sensors and predictive analytics, we will be able to more efficiently support our new capacity limits, creating a safer environment for our customers and associates,” said Yael Cosset, chief technology and digital office for Fred Meyer’s parent company, Kroger.
Fred Meyer has also taken protective measures for its associates, including encouraging them to wear protective masks and gloves. Kroger has ordered masks for associates nationwide, saying supplies have arrived in some regions and anticipates all locations having them by the end of the week.
Other health measures Fred Meyer has taken include associate wellness checks, waive prescription delivery frees, zero waste commitment, and reduced holiday hours. Fred Meyer will close at 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 12, to allow its associates more time to rest and be with their families.
Fred Meyer also recently introduced a $2 premium "Hero Bonus" for its associates on the front-lines during the pandemic.
