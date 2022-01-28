Free N95 Masks Begin Arriving in U.S. Pharmacies

Washington State residents will be able to get their free N-95 masks from certain pharmacies "in the coming days."

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said they do not yet have a list of participating pharmacies although the CDC has provided a list of partners including:

  • Albertsons
  • Bartell Drugs
  • Costco, CVS
  • Fred Meyer
  • Rite Aid, Safeway
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart

Some partners, including Bartell Drugs and CVS, have set the mask limit to three per person. 

Find more information from the CDC here.

