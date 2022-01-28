Washington State residents will be able to get their free N-95 masks from certain pharmacies "in the coming days."
While wearing any mask is good, N95 offer the most protection. You can get one at no cost from a local pharmacy in the coming days.— WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) January 28, 2022
Update: A list of participating pharmacies is not yet available. pic.twitter.com/5fMogP4k37
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) said they do not yet have a list of participating pharmacies although the CDC has provided a list of partners including:
- Albertsons
- Bartell Drugs
- Costco, CVS
- Fred Meyer
- Rite Aid, Safeway
- Walgreens
- Walmart
Some partners, including Bartell Drugs and CVS, have set the mask limit to three per person.
Find more information from the CDC here.