SPOKANE, Wash. - Greater Spokane Inc. and Spokane County have teamed up to distribute free personal protective equipment to local small businesses and non-profits later this month.
Spokane County allocated CARES Act funds to purchase the PPE.
The event titled "OPENTogether," will provide businesses and non-profits with 49 and fewer employees PPE supplies including hand sanitizer, disinfecting cleaner, disposable face coverings and cloth face coverings.
“We understand small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and they have been especially hard-hit during this crisis,” said GSI CEO Alisha Benson. “We thank the Board of County Commissioners’ investment in supporting them open safely for their employees and customers and providing the resources at a time when they are needed most.”
The free distribution takes place at the Spokane County Fairgrounds on June 29-July 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Businesses must register prior to picking up PPE
The goal of the joint PPE distribution is to reduce barriers to reopening and continue operations while keeping employees and the public safe.
“This distribution of PPE is just one of the next steps necessary to get Spokane County into and beyond Phase 3," Spokane County Commissioner Al French said. "Businesses and nonprofits throughout our region have made it clear that they are ready to follow strict guidelines for use of personal protective equipment and sanitation practices. As a Board, our focus is to do everything we can to get our economy rolling again safely. We will continue to look for ways to do this as we determine future allocations of the federal CARES Act funding.”
To date, the Spokane County Board of Commissioners has allocated over $2 million of federal CARES Act funds to purchase PPE for small businesses, non-profits, County employees, and Courthouse visitors to help aid in the safe reopening of our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.