SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Mariners will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to fans during games at T-Mobile park.
First reported by KIRO 7 News, fans will have the choice of either the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose the Moderna vaccine. Fans receiving vaccines at the stadium will be able to schedule a second shot at different vaccination site.
Starting Tuesday, vaccinations at T-Mobile Park will be administered by Seattle Fire staff with assistance from Virginia Mason staff and volunteers.
No appointments are necessary for these vaccinations, they will be offered when gates open at the following locations.
- Edgar’s Home Run Porch
- Near Section 105
- Rooftop Boardwalk on the View Level
Anyone 18 or older who has not received a vaccination will be eligible.