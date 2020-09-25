SPOKANE, Wash. - For the third day in a row, Spokane County is reporting more than 100 new COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, Sept. 25, another 103 cases were recorded by the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD). It marks a slight decrease from Thursday's 117 cases and Wednesday's 122, which was the largest spike the county had seen since August.
Friday's new cases bring Spokane County's cumulative total up to 6,801 cases since the pandemic began.
Three more deaths were also reported Friday, bringing the total death toll up to 165.
There have been a total of 418 virus-related hospitalizations and 31 patients are currently hospitalized.
As of Friday, SRHD reported the county's recovery rate was 76.1%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.