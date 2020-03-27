The State of Idaho has put out a release answering some common questions about the Governor's Stay at Home Order:
Churches
Question: May clergy or church members get together to stream or record religious services?
Answer: Yes. The recording or streaming should be done by the minimum number of individuals necessary, following Social Distancing Requirements. I am grateful to Idaho’s religious leaders for caring for the spiritual needs of their congregations during this challenging time.
Golf
Question: Is golf permitted under the self-isolation order?
Answer: Golf is an outdoor activity permitted by the self-isolation order, but it must be done in compliance with the Social Distancing Requirements. Golf courses and golfers should use the following recommendations:
- No congregating of people whatsoever – courses should take all steps necessary to prevent congregating including removing chairs and tables, putting up signs (such as the Governor’s COVID-19 poster) and dispersing any groups that form.
- Clubhouse, restaurant and bar remain closed – no indoor services, food, etc.
- Course must thoroughly clean, with disinfectant, all carts and equipment before and after each use.
- No more than one person in a cart except for members of the same household.
- Take steps to avoid removing the pin from the hole, or share clubs or equipment, etc.
Logging and milling of timber
Question: Are logging, forestry, wood products manufacturing, and paper manufacturing businesses considered essential infrastructure and allowed to continue?
Answer: Yes. The Order to Self-Isolate for the State of Idaho specifically incorporates by reference CISA Guidance issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the United States Homeland Security on March 19, 2020. The CISA Guidance includes “workers who support the manufacture and distribution of forest products, including, but not limited to timber, paper and other wood products”.
Car Dealerships
Question: Can car dealerships continue to operate under the stay-home order?
Answer: The order specifically allows “auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities.” Automobile sales should be allowed but must be done in compliance with the Social Distancing Requirements, and avoiding causing congregation of people.
Recreation
Question: Can non-residents recreate in Idaho, and can Idahoans recreate across the state?
Answer. Yes, but those considering doing so should consider carefully before traveling outside of your home county. The order allows individuals to “engage in outdoor activity” which includes but is not limited to walking, hiking, bicycling, or running. However, people recreating should follow these recommendations:
- You must follow the Social Distancing Guidelines
- Day trips near your home are strongly encouraged – such as hiking and biking. Minimize your travel distance from your home and spread out. If a trailhead is congested, consider finding another trail or going during off-peak hours.
- Check before you go. Many campgrounds and trails may be closed. If you are going hunting or fishing, make sure to check Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s Seasons and Rules.
- Bring all supplies you will need from home to avoid putting unnecessary strain on local grocery stores or convenient stores that serve the local population. Make sure you pack out all your trash and leave your space clean.
Hotels
Question: Are hotels allowed to continue to operate?
Answer: Yes, but for limited purposes. The Order allows for “Hotels, motels, shared rental units, and similar facilities for purposes of housing, or to quarantine, those individuals exempted [within the Order].”
Real Estate Appraisers
Question: Can real estate appraisers continue to do appraisals?
Answer: Yes. Social Distancing Requirements apply and should be followed carefully.
Public Meetings
Question: Are public meetings prohibited? Can I attend public meetings telephonically?
Answer: Public meetings are allowed, but must be done telephonically in a way that allows the public to attend the meeting by phone or other telecommunication method (e.g., streaming). All requirements of the Open Meetings Law continue to apply with the exception of the requirement to provide an in-person venue to attend the meeting.
