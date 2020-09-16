The City of Spokane received $6.6 million in CARES Act funding to help combat impacts of COVID-19 and part of the funding is going toward child care.
According to non-profit organization Community-Minded Enterprise, child care centers and families can apply for CARES Act funding through their program.
Child care centers are eligible for grants between $800-$3,000 and families may be eligible to receive up to two months paid child care tuition.
People who wish to apply for funding must submit their application before October 9 on the Community-Minded website.
