The City of Spokane received $6.6 million in CARES Act funding to help combat impacts of COVID-19 and part of the funding is going toward child care. 

According to non-profit organization Community-Minded Enterprise, child care centers and families can apply for CARES Act funding through their program.

Child care centers are  eligible for grants between $800-$3,000 and families may be eligible to receive up to two months paid child care tuition.

People who wish to apply for funding must submit their application before October 9 on the Community-Minded website.  

