PULLMAN, Wash. - Cougar legend Gardner Minshew is helping to promote Pullman Regional Hospital's COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
"I know this COVID-19 pandemic has affected each and every one of us in different ways, but it's especially had an impact on our hospital systems," Minshew said in a brief video published by Pullman Regional Hospital.
The former Coug goes on to encourage people to join him in donating to the fund.
So far, the hospital has managed to raise a little more than $500,000 towards its $2 million fundraising goal. They've also received more than 5,000 donated hand-sewn masks as well.
"I'm hoping each and every one of you are staying healthy and staying safe. Once a Coug, always a Coug. Go Cougs," Minshew concluded by saying.
