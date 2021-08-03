GERMANY - Germany will start to offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to at-risk people starting in September, the New York Times reported.
In a statement on Monday, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn made the announcement.
"With the option of a booster vaccination in September, we want to provide the best possible protection for the groups particularly at risk in the fall and winter. Because for them, the risk of a decline in vaccination protection is the greatest," Spahn said.
People will be given one of the two mRNA vaccines. Right now, the mRNA vaccines approved by the European Union Medicines Agency are Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.