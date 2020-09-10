There are now more than 900 cases of COVID-19 in Whitman County, many of which are WSU students, back in Pullman. Pullman is now the number one COVID hotspot in the country, according to the New York Times.
Now, WSU is hoping that an increase in testing will help them get the outbreak under control. The University is providing tests free of charge to students.
The National Guard is administering the tests at the Valley Playfields. They're open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-4pm.
Students can also get tested at the WSU Health Building Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm.
