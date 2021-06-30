OLYMPIA, Wash. - On Wednesday, Washington will see ultimately no COVID-19 restrictions for the first time in more than a year.
“Because folks listened to science and stayed home to stay healthy, wore masks and got vaccinated, we can now safely fully re-open our state’s economy and cultural centers after 15 long months," Gov. Inslee said. "It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter."
REOPENING GUIDANCE:
- Vaccination verification/negative testing: Recommended, but not required for large indoor and outdoor events.
- Capacity limits: No restrictions in restaurants, bars, stores, businesses, theaters, etc. (except large indoor events).
- Social distancing: No requirements.
- Face masks: Not required for vaccinated people, unless required by businesses.
- Travel: Follow CDC guidelines.
For specific guidance about masks, click here.
Inslee said even though Wednesday marks a new stage in defeating the pandemic, "we will have work to do."
"Let's keep it up, Washington," Inslee said. "Get vaccinated and stay safe."