COLUMBUS, Ohio - What is getting the COVID-19 vaccine worth to you? In efforts to incentivize more people to get the shot, Ohio is holding lottery drawings.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine making the huge announcement on Wednesday.
Vaccinated adults in the state will be placed into a lottery to win $1 million for the next five weeks, meaning five people will walk away millionaires.
Gov. DeWine wrote on Twitter, "I know that some may say, “DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.” But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic -- when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it -- is a life lost to COVID-19."
The first winner will be announced on May 26.
The state is also offering a separate incentive for people under the legal lottery age of 18.
Those 17-years and younger have the opportunity to win a four-year college scholarship to a State of Ohio university. There will also be five winners.