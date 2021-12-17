SPOKANE, Wash. - Boosters have been making headlines for the last couple of months. One of the big questions asked: What are the side effects?
KHQ's Bradley Warren is taking you on the journey through the booster:
Its important to note that everyone's response top the vaccine is different. It was common for people to see a reaction between dose one and dose two. But for the most part, people are not reporting strong side effects to the booster.
I received my booster at MultiCare. The hardest part of the whole process was making the appointment.
MultiCare has booster doses for adults by appointment on Thursdays and regular doses for children on Tuesdays. Local pharmacies are also doing boosters. I'll be honest, I struggled to make an appointment with the Walgreens in my neighborhood and after searching, Multicare seemed like the easiest option.
I received my vaccine early yesterday afternoon. I filled out some paperwork once I arrived which gave the professionals my vaccination history and was ready to go.
Its important to note that you need to bring your vaccination card when you go to get your booster.
Just got my booster.— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 16, 2021
I’m documenting my journey! I’ll run a story about side effects and the way I feel, but as of now things are good!
Do you have any vaccine questions? I’ll answer them in my story. pic.twitter.com/FHJw1CR4rj
I had the shot, was observed for 15 minutes and was off and running.
My arm started to hurt pretty quickly though I was expecting the side effects. The second dose of my Moderna regiment had hit me very hard.
I work the morning show, so I promptly went to bed expecting to wake up in the middle of the night with aches and a headache.
I was able to sleep until my alarm went off at 1:50 a.m. and felt nothing.
My arm was still sore but no body aches, no fever. I was able to drive into work.
Around this point in my second dose is when I had started to feel the side effects. Moving into my work day, I still felt nothing.
Towards the end of my shift, the pain in my arm was more prevalent but for the most part, I felt fine.
I'm going to continue to document my journey through the booster. Check back here for more updates.