The sale of Girl Scouts cookies in eastern Washington and north Idaho is being suspended in order to ensure the health and welfare of members and their families.
According to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, sales were scheduled to run from March 27 through April 19. In addition, all programming is temporarily suspended.
The organization said Girl Scouts will continue to demonstrate leadership in the fight against coronavirus by teaching proper hand washing and other hygiene practices to their peers. They are also learning about how coronavirus is spread and how to protect themselves.
