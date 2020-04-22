With golf courses in Washington temporarily closed because of the stay-home order, many courses in North Idaho are reporting they are busier than ever right now, but there are restrictions about crossing the state-line to play golf that Washington people need to know.
If you're living in Washington and going to Idaho to golf, courses told KHQ that until April 30th, they're telling golfers that only residents of the state are allowed to use the courses, although you won't be asked to prove your residence.
Managers of golf courses in Spokane said they don’t blame people for trying to golf in Idaho, as they feel golf is safe and social distancing is easy to do in this sport.
One head golf professional from Esmeralda golf course said he thinks it's time the order is lifted, especially since before there was a ban his team was following all the social distancing requirements. Now, he's had to lay off his entire staff.
The City of Spokane says they're relying on the expertise of our leaders if we want to see long-term success in beating the coronavirus.
The city said people have still been using their courses to walk their dogs, have picnics, and play games; so they're asking people to stop damaging their golf courses, and instead use one of their 4,000 other acres of parks and trails that are still open. The city said they've already created a plan for safety approaches for when they do reopen golf courses.
