 Katherine Barner

After the unfortunate end to basketball season due to COVID-19, Gonzaga basketball player Killian Tillie took to social media to express his feelings.

"We all know it’s been a tough week, especially realizing that it was my last time putting this jersey on. But man when I look back on the past 4 years, it was the most exciting, amazing years of my life! Thank you ZagNation for your support and your love. I also want to thank my Coaches that believed in me and my Teammates. Best Fans in the country, Gonna miss you all! 33 out."

