The voice talent community of Hollywood has put some popular children's shows' voices together to read stories to kids and adults on Instagram Live and help families get through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Edelstein, who attended Gonzaga and is the voice of Grizzly on "We Bare Bears," helped start the "Voice Actors Read" movement with fellow voice actors, artists and musicians.
"All the true incredible voices of these characters and so many more being added by the minute, let us help you with your day by reading a story to kids," Edelstein said in an Instagram post.
Edelstein says Tom Kenny (Spongebob Squarepants), Tara Strong, John DiMaggio, Jake Johnson, Taylor Schilling and Simon Helberg among dozens of others will be participating.
"Voice Actors Read" launches Monday. March 23, with Tara Strong reading "Unicorn Day" to younger kids at 10 a.m. PST. Edelstein will follow reading "Frog and Toad All year" at 11 to older kids.
It starts tomorrow! We have some just incredible actors, musicians, and artists ready to read to your kids. And you. @tarastrong at 10 PST, then me at 11 PST. We will be on Instagram live and all these stories will be saved on the top of our page so you can access them easily. We will also be posting some incredible pre recording recording as this goes on as well. Spread the word. This community is the best. Thank you @sparkly723 for wrangling so many of these incredible folks and @markgags for doing our art. See you tomorrow!
The story readings will be streamed live on the @voiceactorsread Instagram page, then saved to the top of their page for easy access later on.
