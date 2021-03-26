Gonzaga University president Thayne McCulloh is reminding students that COVID is still a present danger and to stay safe while enjoying the Sweet Sixteen.
He reminded students to wear their masks, wash their hands, keep their distance and keep social gatherings small and outdoors if possible.