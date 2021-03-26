Gonzaga University
Gonzaga University president Thayne McCulloh is reminding students that COVID is still a present danger and to stay safe while enjoying the Sweet Sixteen.

McCulloh said university staff have noticed a spike in student cases, especially in those who don’t live on campus. His video said 40 students who live off-campus have tested positive and are in isolation, while an additional 73 off-campus students are in quarantine because of potential exposure risks.  

He reminded students to wear their masks, wash their hands, keep their distance and keep social gatherings small and outdoors if possible.

