SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University announced today that all vaccinated students, faculty and staff will be required to receive a booster shot within 14 days of becoming eligible.
The university is recommending people to get their booster before the end of holiday break if they are eligible.
All eligible, vaccinated campus-based students will need to update their Medicat status with a photo of their vaccine card and the date they received the booster.
Campus booster clinics are planned for late January, February and March.
The university also updated their testing requirements.
All students, regardless of vaccination status, are asked to test for COVID-19 at least 48 hours before returning to campus.
Those living on campus may be required to show proof of a negative test upon returning from holiday break.
