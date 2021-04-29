SPOKANE, Wash - Gonzaga University has not yet decided if it will require vaccinations for students or employees this fall.
In a letter Thursday, President Thayne McCulloh said the University is in the process of evaluating its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Fall Semester 2021.
President McCulloh wrote Gonzaga has been working to make the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available to students and employees by hosting numerous vaccine clinics on Campus. More than 1,200 members of the Gonzaga community have been immunized.
McCulloh also made clear the University wants everyone to be immunized.
"As we have since vaccines first became available, we are encouraging every one of our students, faculty and staff to get immunized in order to reduce the chance of significant illness to themselves and others, even as we understand that the vaccines themselves are continuously being evaluated." wrote McCulloh.
He also said he's not ready to make vaccine a requirement for coming back to campus. " I am not yet convinced that introducing a “mandatory requirement” regarding the COVID-19 vaccine is the place to begin, and in fact our levels of voluntary participation have been quite good. We will continue to evaluate the best ways of achieving a sufficient level of immunity within the community and as we do so, will communicate with students and families, as we have throughout the pandemic."
