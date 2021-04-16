SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga is hosting a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on their campus next Monday, April 19th.
The on-campus clinic comes at a time when nearly 50% of COVID cases in Washington are held by people under 30.
In the U.S., college-age people (18-24) are consistently reporting the highest number of cases, staying ahead of older demographics as more adults get vaccinated.
Gonzaga is not the only campus to offer a vaccination clinic. WSU also announced that they will be offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics for students this spring.
Spokane Health will require Gonzaga students to make an appointment for their on-campus shot. Gonzaga President Thayne M. McCulloh urges students to check their email inboxes for the link to sign up.
Dear Zags:— Thayne M. McCulloh (@Gonzaga_Prez) April 16, 2021
I want to remind all students that we will be hosting a first-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic ON CAMPUS next Monday, April 19th. The @spokanehealth requires students to make an appointment so please check email sent April 14 to access the link! #GetVaccinated #ZagUp