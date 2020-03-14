On Saturday, Gonzaga University announced that they will conduct classes online for the rest of the semester.
According to an email that was sent to students, they are restricting all in-person classes with the exception of labs and clinical courses.
Gonzaga University President, Thayne M. McCulloh wrote, "I want to assure you that we are currently actively working to develop our plan regarding all aspects of on-campus services including housing, food service, the Zag Shop and other University operations. We will communicate decisions regarding these services no later than Wednesday, March 18th, 2020."
The university will be updating information on their website as it becomes available.
