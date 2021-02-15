Gonzaga University plans to return to in-person learning this fall

Gonzaga University president Dr. Thayne McCulloh says that the University planning to fully return to in-person instruction, housing, and campus activities for Fall 2021.
The announcement was made in an email to the Gonzaga community Monday morning. Dr. McCulloh says that achieving this goal is dependent on a few things, namely the widespread availability of the COVID vaccine.
The email goes to say that there will be more information released in the weeks ahead about Spring Commencement, Summer Sessions and the Summer and Fall Study abroad programs.
He also asks for continued adherence to the safety guidelines currently in place. "I ask that everyone in the Gonzaga community continues to be vigilant by wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, hand washing, and avoiding gatherings with those outside of your household. We continue to observe individuals who have contracted the virus both on and off campus, resulting in students who need to isolate or quarantine."