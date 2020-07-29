SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga University has detailed more of its plans for the 2020 fall semester as it seeks to offer flexibility towards students while planning for reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We at GU have been thinking of you through this difficult time and have been striving to create a strong plan for Fall Semester 2020: a plan which recognizes that we are in the midst of an international emergency without modern parallel, and a plan nimble enough to accommodate changing circumstances and varied needs – while remaining absolutely committed to your safety and providing you with an exceptional educational experience," a letter from GU President Thayne McCulloh reads.
Gonzaga says it has encouraged faculty to determine the mode of course delivery that best supports the subject matter they're teaching, while also respecting the right of the faculty member to work in a manner supporting their own health and that of their family.
Students should expect courses to be taught dynamically and remotely. Some courses would be offered face-to-face while others could be in a hybrid part-remote, part in-person format.
Professors are also being asked to offer courses in an interactive remote-delivery mode where possible, in order to help maximize flexibility for students who may not be able to return to campus.
GU additionally does plan to offer courses that involve intensive lab, studio, clinical or similar work on campus where they can safely do so pending authorization.
Gonzaga will suspend its on-campus living requirement for first and second-year students for the 2020-21 academic year, but housing and dining options will still be available.
On-and-off campus activities are likely to be limited for the academic year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
GU students will receive a survey link next week to answer questions about fall 2020 plans.
