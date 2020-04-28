SPOKANE, Wash. - Some area universities and colleges are working towards plans to reopen campuses and resume in-class instruction in the fall.
Both Gonzaga University and Whitworth University have made official announcements on plans/goals to return to operations for their 2020 Fall semesters.
In a letter to students and families, GU President Thayne McCulloh said the university will have a COVID-19 pandemic response task force examining a variety of possible issues as the school works towards a goal of resuming in-class instruction during the fall.
"The key issue facing us now – assuming state and local authorities permit the reopening of our institutions – is how and under what conditions colleges and universities should do so," McCulloh said in part.
Whitworth also aims to reopen campus and resume fall classes in person, with President Beck Taylor sharing the university's plans in a letter. Whitworth employees are expected to return to campus in the coming weeks, and a task force will also be utilized at WU.
"At the same time I communicate Whitworth's resolve to return to on-campus activities this fall, I also acknowledge the complex realities that face high-density, residential campuses like ours," Taylor said. "Returning to a full state of normality may not be possible, but I am convinced that with the appropriate safeguards and practices, our students can continue with their education in the campus community they love."
Washington State University has not yet made an official announcement on its plans for the 2020 Fall semester, but President Kirk Schulz has recently mentioned on Twitter the university plans on having in-person instruction at all campuses.
In other tweets, Schulz mentioned the university will work with Gov. Jay Inslee, healthcare professionals to ensure a safe environment for WSU faculty, staff, students and community members.
Eastern Washington University has not made a decision on fall classes at this time, and says all summer classes will be held online.
In a letter from President Mary Cullinan, EWU announced they have made some decisions towards student housing, including:
- EWU will suspend the housing live-on requirement for Academic Year 2020-21.
- Residence halls will be available in academic year 2020-21 for students who want or need that option.
- University Apartments will be available for those who qualify.
The Community Colleges of Spokane and University of Idaho have also not yet announced plans for its fall courses.
