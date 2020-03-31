SPOKANE, Wash. - Goodwill is asking donors to hold onto their donations for now.
With several people home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many may be getting into some spring cleaning, but Goodwill is requesting you to hold onto your donations for the time being.
“Use this time to spring clean and organize, but then set your donations aside in your garage or basement until we are able to re-open our donations centers,” says Heather Alexander, Sr. Director of Marketing and Strategic Communications for Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest. “We will definitely need those donations to support our programs when we are able to re-open in the coming weeks.”
Goodwill's stores and donation centers have been closed since March 26, but despite the closures, it has received numerous donations at several sites over the weekend.
“While we appreciate the generosity of our community, donating when we are closed creates multiple risks,” says Alexander.
Goodwill says during a time where they are trying to protect employees from possible exposure to the virus, they had to send employees to clean up donations that were left. They also added that unattended donations are often sorted through, stolen or ruined by weather.
When donations are ruined, Goodwill faces financial hardships paying for them to be disposed. This takes away from funds Goodwill needs to support social service programs.
“We anticipate that the need for our programs will be even greater as we come out of this COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on employment and finances,” says Clark Brekke, President/CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.