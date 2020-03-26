SPOKANE, Wash. - Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest has announced that it will be temporarily closing all of its stores, donation centers and service offices in Eastern Washington and North Idaho, starting Thursday, March 26.
Four of Goodwill's programs that serve vulnerable populations will operate out of Goodwill's Spokane Headquarters: Supportive Services for Veteran Families, Housing and Essential Needs, Payee Services and Basic Food, Employment and Training.
Goodwill will not be accepting donations at this time.
"We have been servicing vulnerable in need in our local communities for more than 80 years. We believe the service we have provided for more than 80 years will be even more needed in the months to come as we come out of this crisis as a community an a nation," Clark Brekke, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Inland Northwest, said.
"We regret that Goodwill's closure will further impact so many people's lives who are already feeling concerned for their health, finances and well-being. This has been a very difficult decision, but we are following the direction of state government. We look forward to reopening and resuming operations when it is deemed safe and appropriate to do so," Brekke said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.