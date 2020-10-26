BOISE, Idaho - On Monday, Governor Brad Little rolled back the reopening stage for the state.
Idaho was previous in Stage Four of the Rebound plan since mid-June. The rollback puts the state in Stage Three.
According to the Idaho Rebound Plan, the move backwards means gatherings can no longer be larger than 50 people and large venues and nightclubs must close.
Gov. Little said bars can remain open with mandatory seating.
