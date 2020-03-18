Washington state is expanding financial aid to residents, businesses and workers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting the state's economy.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced the new assistance package for those struggling with a loss of income due to business closures in what he calls "unprecedented times."
The package will include:
- Cash Assistance through the Family Emergency Assistance program will be available to families without children.
- A waiver of the one-week waiting period for unemployment insurance payments. The order is retroactive to March 8, when an emergency rule expanded unemployment insurance payments to cover more workers affected by the outbreak.
- Micro grants to small businesses to help keep them from closing due to the outbreak. The grants will come from $5 million being drawn from the Governor’s Strategic Reserve.
- Allowing the state Department of Revenue to suspend penalties and interest on some late tax payments, and to create payment plans on what a business owes without filing tax liens in federal court. It will also waive late filing fees for property tax exemption and business license renewals, excise tax interest on certain other tax, and interest on tax preferences for biotechnology and medical device manufacturing. All tax-related measures are retroactive to Feb. 29, when a state emergency was first declared.
- A moratorium on evictions for the next 30 days for failure to pay rent unless the landlord can provide a sworn statement that it’s necessary to ensure the health and safety of the tenant or others. This comes as the Federal Housing Finance Agency ordered Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to suspend foreclosures and evictions for 60 days.
- A request that utilities suspend disconnections for nonpayment of bills, waive late fees for customers out of work and expand bill assistance for economically impacted customers. Many utilities have already take some of those steps.
- Waiving restrictions on hours worked for delivery drivers carrying groceries, medical supplies and equipment, pharmaceuticals, fuel and pet food supplies. But drivers cannot extend their hours if they feel fatigued, ill or been on duty more than the allowed number of consecutive hours.
“We must do everything we can to support the resiliency of Washington workers and employers,” Inslee said while detailing the aid package.
